Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
2-1
Real Madrid
Zaza (5'), Orellana (9')
Zaza (19'), El Haddadi (43'), Perez (54'), Mangala (67'), Parejo (90')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Ronaldo (44')
Carvajal (29'), Varane (59')

Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid must learn from mistakes'

Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
© Getty Images
Sergio Ramos insists that there is no attitude problem at Real Madrid.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 22:50 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has urged his teammates to learn from their mistakes following their surprise 2-1 defeat to Valencia in La Liga.

The Los Blancos skipper was quick to admit that his side - who conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes - made errors during the match but dismissed the notion that there is an attitude problem among their ranks.

"It was a high-intensity game. We wanted to take at least a point. It was a really good game in hand to increase the gap in the table," he told reporters.

"Two mistakes at the start penalised us. The team went out to play the game we wanted to from the first minute. Our attacking play sometimes is very risky and we lost the ball twice and conceded a goal each time.

"For me, there was no lack of attitude at any moment. We have to turn the page and learn from those mistakes. LaLiga is very long and a lot of things can happen."

The defeat leaves Real just one point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, although they have a game in hand on their bitter rivals.

Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Read Next:
Ramos 'not surprised' by Barca loss
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid must learn from mistakes'
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Jose Mourinho 'to use pursuit of Toni Kroos to keep David de Gea at Man United'
Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch winReal Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureReal Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'
Dani Alves denies Cristiano Ronaldo feudManchester United back in for Toni Kroos?Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Zidane has no Ronaldo concerns
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Valencia News
Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Sergio Ramos for Real Madrid on September 20, 2014
Sergio Ramos: 'Real Madrid must learn from mistakes'
 Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Result: Valencia survive Real Madrid onslaught to claim valiant win
Nani "looking forward" to Real clashParejo 'rejected move away from Valencia'Chelsea reignite Lukaku, Cancelo interest?Mangala blasts Valencia teammatesKempes loses Valencia ambassador role
Man City 'to sign Valencia youngster'Hull City to swoop for Valencia's Nani?Result: Ten-man Valencia lose at Las PalmasLive Commentary: Las Palmas 3-1 Valencia - as it happenedEvra 'to decide on future this week'
> Valencia Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
 