Sergio Ramos insists that there is no attitude problem at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has urged his teammates to learn from their mistakes following their surprise 2-1 defeat to Valencia in La Liga.

The Los Blancos skipper was quick to admit that his side - who conceded twice in the opening 10 minutes - made errors during the match but dismissed the notion that there is an attitude problem among their ranks.

"It was a high-intensity game. We wanted to take at least a point. It was a really good game in hand to increase the gap in the table," he told reporters.

"Two mistakes at the start penalised us. The team went out to play the game we wanted to from the first minute. Our attacking play sometimes is very risky and we lost the ball twice and conceded a goal each time.

"For me, there was no lack of attitude at any moment. We have to turn the page and learn from those mistakes. LaLiga is very long and a lot of things can happen."

The defeat leaves Real just one point clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga, although they have a game in hand on their bitter rivals.