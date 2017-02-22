Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro reveals his team's 'anger' following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has revealed that Los Blancos "are angry" after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The capital side had the chance to open up a four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona in La Liga, but the league leaders suffered a narrow loss at the Mestalla in what was one of their two games in hand.

Goals from Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana saw Valencia take a two-goal lead inside the opening nine minutes of the clash, and Casemiro has spoken of the team's 'anger' at the result.

"All of Real Madrid are angry, we lost the game in ten minutes, they scored two goals and we had a hard time coming back," the Brazilian is quoted as saying by Marca.

"We tried to comeback but we were not lucky enough as we have been on other days."We knew that if we came out that way they would hurt us, they played well, we did not play well, they scored two goals in ten minutes and it cost us the game.

"Last year was a perfect year, but our rivals have studied us. We are angry because we cannot play as we did in the first ten minutes in one of the most difficult leagues. Real Madrid are still leaders, we're not going to let it happen again. We're still working hard to be champions."

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Villarreal on Sunday night.