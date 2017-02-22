Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
2-1
Real Madrid
Zaza (5'), Orellana (9')
Zaza (19'), El Haddadi (43'), Perez (54'), Mangala (67'), Parejo (90')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Ronaldo (44')
Carvajal (29'), Varane (59')

Casemiro: 'Real Madrid angry with Valencia loss'

Carlos Casemiro of Real Madrid in action during the Copa del Rey, Round of 32 2nd leg match between Real Madrid and Olimpic de Xativa on December 18, 2013
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro reveals his team's 'anger' following Wednesday's 2-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga.
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has revealed that Los Blancos "are angry" after suffering a 2-1 defeat at Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The capital side had the chance to open up a four-point lead over second-placed Barcelona in La Liga, but the league leaders suffered a narrow loss at the Mestalla in what was one of their two games in hand.

Goals from Simone Zaza and Fabian Orellana saw Valencia take a two-goal lead inside the opening nine minutes of the clash, and Casemiro has spoken of the team's 'anger' at the result.

"All of Real Madrid are angry, we lost the game in ten minutes, they scored two goals and we had a hard time coming back," the Brazilian is quoted as saying by Marca.

"We tried to comeback but we were not lucky enough as we have been on other days."We knew that if we came out that way they would hurt us, they played well, we did not play well, they scored two goals in ten minutes and it cost us the game.

"Last year was a perfect year, but our rivals have studied us. We are angry because we cannot play as we did in the first ten minutes in one of the most difficult leagues. Real Madrid are still leaders, we're not going to let it happen again. We're still working hard to be champions."

Next up for Real Madrid is a trip to Villarreal on Sunday night.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
