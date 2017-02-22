Feb 22, 2017 at 5.45pm UK at ​Mestalla
Valencia
2-1
Real Madrid
Zaza (5'), Orellana (9')
Zaza (19'), El Haddadi (43'), Perez (54'), Mangala (67'), Parejo (90')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Ronaldo (44')
Carvajal (29'), Varane (59')

Raphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) vies with Real Madrid's French defender Raphael Varane during the Spanish league 'Clasico' football match Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2015.
© Getty Images
A report claims that Raphael Varane suffered a tear to his thigh during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Wednesday night.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Raphael Varane reportedly suffered a 'torn thigh muscle' during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Valencia in La Liga on Wednesday night.

The French centre-back had to be replaced in the 73rd minute of the clash at the Mestalla, although it was initially thought that the withdrawal was a precaution ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

According to Marca, however, the 23-year-old has suffered a tear to his left thigh muscle, which will rule him out of Real Madrid's upcoming matches against Villarreal, Las Palmas, Eibar and Napoli.

It is understood that Real Madrid will make an announcement on the defender's current situation before the end of the week, once the required medical tests have taken place.

Varane has made 28 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.

Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'
>
View our homepages for Raphael Varane, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Arsenal on February 4, 2017
Real Madrid 'close to Eden Hazard agreement'
 Valencia players celebrate taking the lead during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Valencia on April 17, 2016
Live Commentary: Valencia 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Zinedine Zidane 'to make final Isco call'
Raphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'Zidane: 'Poor start cost us at Valencia'Ramos rejects 'poor attitude' claimsRamos: 'Real must learn from mistakes'Result: Valencia survive Real siege to clinch win
Real Madrid 'want Miralem Pjanic'Zinedine Zidane: 'Isco knows how I feel'Zinedine Zidane coy on Pepe futureMourinho 'to use Kroos pursuit to keep De Gea'Real Madrid, Barca 'keen on Otamendi'
> Real Madrid Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid22164257203752
2Barcelona23156263194451
3Sevilla23154446281849
4Atletico MadridAtletico23136443192445
5Real Sociedad2313283632441
6Villarreal23109430151539
7EibarEibar2310583631535
8Athletic Bilbao2310582828035
9Celta Vigo2210393636033
10Espanyol238873031-132
11AlavesAlaves237972228-630
12Las PalmasLas Palmas237793235-328
13Malaga236893137-626
14Valencia2375113341-826
15Real Betis2266102235-1324
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2247112635-919
17Leganes2346131639-2318
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2344152547-2216
19Granada2337132149-2816
20Osasuna2317152452-2810
> Full Version
 