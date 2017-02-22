Raphael Varane 'tears thigh muscle'

A report claims that Raphael Varane suffered a tear to his thigh during Real Madrid's 2-1 defeat to Valencia on Wednesday night.

The French centre-back had to be replaced in the 73rd minute of the clash at the Mestalla, although it was initially thought that the withdrawal was a precaution ahead of a busy run of fixtures.

According to Marca, however, the 23-year-old has suffered a tear to his left thigh muscle, which will rule him out of Real Madrid's upcoming matches against Villarreal, Las Palmas, Eibar and Napoli.

It is understood that Real Madrid will make an announcement on the defender's current situation before the end of the week, once the required medical tests have taken place.

Varane has made 28 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions this season.