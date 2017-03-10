Miami to host El Clasico fixture later this year

Gareth Bale and Javier Mascherano in action during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
El Clasico rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are to meet at the Hard Rock Stadium in Chicago on July 29, it has been confirmed.
Friday, March 10, 2017

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face off in a pre-season friendly on American soil later this year as part of the International Champions Cup.

The first El Clasico instalment of the 2017-18 campaign is to take place in Miami on July 29 at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home of American football franchise Miami Dolphins.

Talk of the game being staged in the United States was first mooted last month, and both teams have now confirmed that the match will go ahead at the 65,000-capacity venue.

Barcelona are also expected to face Juventus and Manchester United prior to their meeting with La Liga rivals Madrid, but the destination for those matches has yet to be announced.

Los Blancos have another high-profile friendly to look forward to, meanwhile, with reports suggesting that they will be selected for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game in Chicago at the start of August, a few days on from their clash with Barca.

Sergio Ramos flexes his buttocks as Lionel Messi seeks attention during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Porto's Dalot 'on Barca, Real radar'
