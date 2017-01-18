Jan 18, 2017 at 8.15pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
1-2
Celta Vigo
Marcelo (69')
Ramos (6')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Aspas (64'), Jonny (70')
Diaz (42'), Hernandez (45')

Iago Aspas plays down Sergio Ramos 'spit incident'

Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
© Getty Images
Iago Aspas attempts to play down the incident that saw Sergio Ramos appear to spit in his direction, claiming that what happens on the field should stay on the field.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 at 20:27 UK

Iago Aspas has admitted that he was unaware of Sergio Ramos appearing to spit on him during Celta Vigo's meeting with Real Madrid on Wednesday evening.

The two players clashed on a couple of occasions during the first leg of the Copa del Rey quarter-final, in a match that saw Los Blancos fall to their second-successive defeat.

Pictures emerged after the game showing Ramos allegedly spitting in the direction of his opponent, just a week on from an incident that saw him feel the wrath of Sevilla fans, but Aspas was oblivious to the unsavoury incident while the match was taking place.

"I did not even notice what happened," he told Deportes Cuatro. "I only saw it when someone sent me the video. I did not even know about it at first. Things like this happen a thousand times during a game, but these things stay on the field."

Ramos was also accused of spitting at Diego Costa when the striker was playing for Atletico Madrid in 2012.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Read Next:
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa last 16
>
View our homepages for Sergio Ramos, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Thibaut Courtois shows off his impressive nasal side profile on December 14, 2015
Thibaut Courtois 'planning Real Madrid move'
 A general view of Old Trafford is seen prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on April 4, 2015
Manchester United top rich list, ending Real Madrid's 11-year dominance
 Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Result: Real Madrid shocked by Celta Vigo in first leg of Copa del Rey tie
Real Madrid back in for David de Gea?Costa move 'scuppered by rule change'Sampaoli: 'Sevilla in La Liga title race'Marcelo: 'Madrid must learn from defeat'Pogba: 'I rejected Barca, Madrid for United'
Chelsea to bid for Alvaro Morata?Zidane "very proud" of Madrid playersResult: Jovetic stunner ends Real unbeaten runAubameyang puts end to Madrid speculationLive Commentary: Sevilla 2-1 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Celta Vigo News
Celta Vigo's forward Iago Aspas celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match Celta Vigo vs Real CD Espanyol at the Balaidos stadium in Vigo on December 12, 2015.
Result: Real Madrid shocked by Celta Vigo in first leg of Copa del Rey tie
 Isco in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Big three kept apart in Copa del Rey last-eight draw
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Real Madrid draw Sevilla in Copa del Rey last 16
Iago Aspas 'shocked' at Spain call-upNolito wants Celta Vigo returnEduardo Berizzo praises Celta characterEL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect recordsCarlos Mourino denies Celta Vigo sale
Result: Barcelona suffer defeat at Celta VigoLive Commentary: Celta Vigo 4-3 Barcelona - as it happenedResult: Kroos rescues late win for MadridReport: Munir agrees Celta Vigo loanCelta "very close" to Adem Ljajic deal
> Celta Vigo Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid17124146163040
2Sevilla18123338221639
3Barcelona18115247173038
4Atletico MadridAtletico18104432141834
5Real Sociedad1810263025532
6Villarreal1887326121431
7Athletic Bilbao188462219328
8Las PalmasLas Palmas197662829-127
9Celta Vigo188372932-327
10EibarEibar187562524126
11Espanyol185852225-323
12AlavesAlaves185761518-322
13Malaga185672631-521
14Real Betis186392030-1021
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo194692329-618
16Leganes184591329-1617
17Valencia174492633-716
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon1833121937-1812
19Granada1817101539-2410
20Osasuna1816111738-219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand