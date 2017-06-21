Jun 21, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Otkrytiye Arena
Russia
vs.
Portugal
 

Fernando Santos: 'Cristiano Ronaldo remains extremely concentrated'

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
© AFP
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos insists that Cristiano Ronaldo remains "extremely focused" despite ongoing speculation over his Real Madrid future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 21:04 UK

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos has insisted that Cristiano Ronaldo remains "extremely concentrated" despite ongoing speculation regarding his future.

The four-time Ballon d'Or winner has been the subject of intense debate in recent days after reports surfaced claiming that he wants to leave Real Madrid following accusations of tax fraud.

Ronaldo is currently at the Confederations Cup with Portugal, and Santos is confident that the 32-year-old's full focus is on helping his country to success rather than his individual situation.

"I tell you that tomorrow we have a very important game. All the players are concentrated and Cristiano Ronaldo is extremely concentrated with the Russian game tomorrow, which we will play," he told reporters.

"There are no easy games, all national team games are difficult. There are no easy opponents, all games are complicated, so I expect my team to bring home the bacon at the right time.

"Don't forget that most of these players here were part of the most brilliant history in Portuguese history just a year ago (at the European Championships), we should not forget that and so I trust them 100%."

Ronaldo, who has been linked with world-record moves to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, will feature when Portugal take on Confederations Cup hosts Russia in Moscow on Wednesday.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
