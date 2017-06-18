Jun 18, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Kazan Arena
Portugal
2-2
Mexico
Quaresma (34'), Soares (86')
Silva (68'), Gomes (93')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Hernandez (42'), Moreno (92')
Guardado (73')

Cristiano Ronaldo skips post-match press conference after Portugal draw

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score a penalty kick during the friendly between Portugal and Bulgaria at Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria on March 25, 2016
© AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo fails to attend a post-match press conference following Portugal's 2-2 draw with Mexico, as questions continue to mount over his Real Madrid future.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 at 21:27 UK

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo decided against speaking to reporters at a post-match press conference following his side's 2-2 draw with Mexico at the Confederations Cup.

The 32-year-old was obliged to appear in front of the cameras after being named as FIFA's official man of the match at the Kazan Arena in Russia.

Ronaldo was likely going to be probed about ongoing speculation regarding his Real Madrid future, having reportedly grown upset in the Spanish capital and angled for a move away this summer.

However, the former Manchester United forward opted to speak only to FIFA's official channel specifically about the game, citing a need to undergo some treatment for his reason behind skipping other press duties.

"It was not the result we wanted, the team had the game almost won and we conceded a goal in the last minutes, but that is football," he told FIFA.com. "We are calm and thinking about the next game. There are no alarm bells ringing."

Portugal take on tournament hosts Russia in their next group-stage outing on Wednesday afternoon, before then facing outsiders New Zealand three days later.

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Read Next:
Fernando Santos: 'I trust Ronaldo 100%'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cristiano Ronaldo, Football
Your Comments
More Real Madrid News
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Real Madrid 'willing to pay off Cristiano Ronaldo tax bill'
 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score a penalty kick during the friendly between Portugal and Bulgaria at Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria on March 25, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo skips post-match press conference after Portugal draw
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Chelsea 'join Alvaro Morata race'
La Liga chief "positive" of Ronaldo innocencePepe to pen one-year PSG deal?Calderon: "Morata is not happy at Madrid"Fernando Santos: 'I trust Ronaldo 100%'Ronaldo 'made decision to quit two months ago'
Milan to include Donnarumma in Ronaldo deal?Calderon hints at United return for RonaldoRonaldo 'tells teammates he's leaving'Silva: Ronaldo "focused" on PortugalMan Utd 'want £45m plus Morata for De Gea'
> Real Madrid Homepage
More Portugal News
Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after failing to score a penalty kick during the friendly between Portugal and Bulgaria at Magalhaes Pessoa stadium in Leiria on March 25, 2016
Cristiano Ronaldo skips post-match press conference after Portugal draw
 Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the friendly against Estonia on June 8, 2016
Fernando Santos: 'I trust Cristiano Ronaldo 100% as an athlete'
 Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2016 Group F game between Portugal and Iceland on June 14, 2016
Andre Silva: Cristiano Ronaldo "focused" on Confederations Cup
AC Milan complete Andre Silva signingRonaldo 'welcomes the birth of twins'Result: Ronaldo nets twice as Portugal ease to winLive Commentary: Latvia 0-3 Portugal - as it happenedTeam News: Ronaldo starts for Portugal against Latvia
Ronaldo named in Confederations Cup squadXavi: Messi "best player in history"Result: Portugal collapse at home to SwedenTeam News: Ronaldo starts in Madeira homecomingResult: Ronaldo nets brace in Portugal win
> Portugal Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CReal Madrid382963106416593
2Barcelona382864116377990
3Atletico MadridAtletico38239670274378
4Sevilla38219869492072
5Villarreal381910956332367
6Real Sociedad38197125953664
7Athletic Bilbao381961353431063
8Espanyol381511124950-156
9AlavesAlaves381413114143-255
10EibarEibar38159145651554
11Malaga381210164955-646
12Valencia38137185665-946
13Celta Vigo38136195369-1645
14Las PalmasLas Palmas38109195374-2139
15Real Betis38109194164-2339
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo38812184361-1836
17Leganes38811193655-1935
RSporting GijonSporting Gijon38710214272-3031
ROsasuna38410244094-5422
RGranada3848263082-5220
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 