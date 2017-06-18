Cristiano Ronaldo fails to attend a post-match press conference following Portugal's 2-2 draw with Mexico, as questions continue to mount over his Real Madrid future.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo decided against speaking to reporters at a post-match press conference following his side's 2-2 draw with Mexico at the Confederations Cup.

The 32-year-old was obliged to appear in front of the cameras after being named as FIFA's official man of the match at the Kazan Arena in Russia.

Ronaldo was likely going to be probed about ongoing speculation regarding his Real Madrid future, having reportedly grown upset in the Spanish capital and angled for a move away this summer.

However, the former Manchester United forward opted to speak only to FIFA's official channel specifically about the game, citing a need to undergo some treatment for his reason behind skipping other press duties.

"It was not the result we wanted, the team had the game almost won and we conceded a goal in the last minutes, but that is football," he told FIFA.com. "We are calm and thinking about the next game. There are no alarm bells ringing."

Portugal take on tournament hosts Russia in their next group-stage outing on Wednesday afternoon, before then facing outsiders New Zealand three days later.