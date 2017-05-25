Cristiano Ronaldo named in Portugal's Confederations Cup squad

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring during the Euro 2016 Group F match between Hungary and Portugal on June 22, 2016
Portugal decide against resting Cristiano Ronaldo for this summer's Confederations Cup, but there is no room for Renato Sanches in their 24-man squad.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 19:44 UK

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in Portugal's squad for this summer's Confederations Cup in Russia.

The European champions have named a strong squad for the tournament, including the likes of Andre Gomes, Joao Mario and Bernardo Silva in their 24-man group.

Manager Fernando Santos has not included Bayern Munich ace Renato Sanches in his travelling party, however, after starting just six league games for Bayern Munich this season.

Among the other key names to miss out are Eder, who scored the winning goal in the Euro 2016 final against France, and goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The squad named by Santos on Thursday will also be used for the friendly with Cyprus early next month and the World Cup qualifier against Latvia six days later.

Portugal squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Beto, Jose Sa, Rui Patricio

Defenders: Bruno Alves, Cedric, Eliseu, Jose Fonte, Luis Neto, Nelson Semedo, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Adrien Silva, Andre Gomes, Danilo Pereira, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Pizzi, William Carvalho

Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Nani, Ricardo Quaresma

Your Comments
