Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
0-0
Napoli
LIVE

Team News: James Rodriguez starts alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema

James Rodriguez for Real Madrid on February 4, 2015
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane makes three changes to his starting XI ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli at the Bernabeu.
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has made three changes to his starting XI ahead of their Champions League last-16 first leg against Napoli at the Bernabeu.

The Frenchman has reverted to a 4-3-3 formation and selected James Rodriguez to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the attacking trident.

Dani Carvajal replaces the injured Danilo at right-back, while Nacho and Isco are dropped to the bench to make way for the Colombian and for Toni Kroos.

Maurizio Sarri, meanwhile, has opted to make two changes, with Elseid Hysaj and Jose Callejon coming in for Christian Maggio and Emmanuele Giaccherini, who are both named among the substitutes.

Real Madrid: Navas, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, James, Ronaldo, Benzema
Subs: Casilla, Pepe, Nacho, Kovacic, Vazquez, Morata, Isco

Napoli: Reina, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Ghoulam, Albiol, Diawara, Zielinski, Callejon, Mertens, Hamsik, Insigne
Subs: Rafael, Maggio, Maksimovic, Allan, Jorginho, Giaccherini, Milik

Follow all the action from the Bernabeu with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action for Napoli on November 5, 2015
