Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Napoli

Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole brings you live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash between Real Madrid and Napoli from the Bernabeu.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 18:51 UK

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash between Real Madrid and Napoli from the Bernabeu.

Tonight will be just the third fixture between these two teams following their meeting in the first round of the 1987-88 European Cup.

A 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid take control of that particular tie, before a 1-1 draw in Naples allowed the Spanish giants to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Unbeaten in the group stage, Real Madrid are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the seventh successive season as they continue their fight to become the first team to retain the Champions League title.


6.58pmReal Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has scrapped his 3-5-2 formation from the Osasuna clash at the weekend to revert to a standard 4-3-3, and James Rodriguez is the player chosen to start alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema in the final third. Gareth Bale, meanwhile, is NOT in the 18-man squad after only just returning from an ankle problem. Dani Carvajal replaces the injured Danilo at right-back, while Zidane's first-choice midfield sees Casemiro, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos all selected.

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016


6.55pmTEAMS!

REAL: Navas; Carvajal, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Casemiro, Modric, Kroos; James, Benzema, Ronaldo

NAPOLI: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Ghoulam; Zielinski, Diawara, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne


6.52pmHowever, incredibly, Real Madrid have been eliminated in seven of their last eight two-legged ties with Italian opposition in the European Cup. The only exception to that rule came against Roma in last season's round of 16. Right, enough of that, let's have a look at the team news from Madrid...

6.49pmTonight will be just the third fixture between these two teams following their meeting in the first round of the 1987-88 European Cup. A 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid take control of the tie, before a 1-1 draw in Naples allowed the Spanish giants to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

6.46pmEvening all! Sports Mole's live Champions League coverage continues from the Bernabeu as Real Madrid welcome Napoli for the first leg of their last-16 affair. Holders Real Madrid are the favourites to progress from this two-legged tie, but Napoli topped their Champions League group for the first time this season and are also going well in Serie A. It should be a cracking match-up. Stay tuned for live updates!

Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
