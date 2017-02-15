Live Commentary: Real Madrid vs. Napoli

Good evening and welcome to Sports Mole's live commentary of the first leg of the Champions League last-16 clash between Real Madrid and Napoli from the Bernabeu.

Tonight will be just the third fixture between these two teams following their meeting in the first round of the 1987-88 European Cup.

A 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu saw Real Madrid take control of that particular tie, before a 1-1 draw in Naples allowed the Spanish giants to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Unbeaten in the group stage, Real Madrid are looking to reach the quarter-finals for the seventh successive season as they continue their fight to become the first team to retain the Champions League title.