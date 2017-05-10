May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
2-1
Real Madrid
Niguez (12'), Griezmann (16' pen.)
Savic (6'), Godin (34'), Gabi (37'), Correa (86')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Isco (42')
Danilo (4'), Ramos (34')

Zinedine Zidane: 'Real Madrid not favourites against Juventus'

Zinedine Zidane looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between AS Roma and Real Madrid on February 17, 2016
© AFP
Zinedine Zidane says he "became a man" at Juventus and believes that Real Madrid are "absolutely not the favourites" when the two clubs meet in the Champions League final.
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 22:56 UK

Zinedine Zidane has claimed that Real Madrid are "absolutely not the favourites" against Champions League final opponents Juventus.

The La Liga giants lost 2-1 to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night but won 4-2 on aggregate to reach their third final in four seasons, where they will face the Frenchman's old club in Cardiff.

Zidane, who spent five years at Juve from 1996 to 2001 ahead of his transfer to the Bernabeu, refuses to underestimate the Bianconeri, who also reached the competition's showpiece in 2015.

The 44-year-old told Mediaset Premium: "Real Madrid are absolutely not the favourites. It's very difficult to score against this Juve side. The defence isn't their only strength, either. They have great players in attack, too.

"I became a man and a better player at Juve. It's a great club. Facing them in the final will be special, because I still have Juventus in my heart. It'll be a wonderful final, we've had a similar path and both teams deserve to be there."

Champions League holders Real are aiming to become the first ever side to retain the trophy in the competition's current format.

Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Ramos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
