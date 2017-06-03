Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
Dybala (12'), Pjanic (66'), Sandro (70'), Cuadrado (72')
Cuadrado (84')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Ramos (31'), Carvajal (42'), Kroos (53')

Zinedine Zidane "incredibly satisfied" by Real Madrid trophy haul

Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane celebrate after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Zinedine Zidane says he is "incredibly satisfied" after Real Madrid capped off a "spectacular year" by winning a second consecutive Champions League trophy.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 09:38 UK

Zinedine Zidane has declared himself "incredibly satisfied" after Real Madrid capped off a "spectacular year" by winning a second consecutive Champions League trophy on Saturday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice, while Casemiro and Marco Asensio were also on target as Real beat Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff and became the first side in the Champions League era to retain the trophy.

Zidane's side also pipped Barcelona to the 2016-17 La Liga crown, as well as sealing the Club World Cup and the European Super Cup, and Zidane admitted that the season's achievements had surpassed his wildest hopes.

"It's been a spectacular year, you couldn't dream of anything better," the Frenchman told Sky Sports News. "We won the (Spanish) league on the very last day. It's very difficult to reach the Champions League final two years running, but we did that.

"If you had told me that I would have won all of this as a coach, I wouldn't have believed it. I'm incredibly satisfied.

"The first half was difficult, but in the second we were quickly superior. We pressed a lot more and physically we won the game there too, so I'm very happy."

Real's achievement against Juve makes them the first Blancos team to claim the La Liga and European Cup double since 1958.

Gareth Bale and his top knot in action during the game between Valencia and Real Madrid on January 3, 2016
