Sergio Ramos says that Real Madrid "suffered a lot" before booking their spot in the final of the 2017 Champions League at the expense of Atletico Madrid.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that his team "suffered a lot" before booking their spot in the final of the 2017 Champions League.

Los Blancos entered Wednesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid boasting a three-goal advantage, but that was cut to one when Atletico scored twice in the opening 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon.

Real Madrid ultimately progressed 4-2 on aggregate after a close-range effort from Isco, however, and Ramos has claimed that his side are "very hungry" to make it back-to-back Champions League titles.

"Nobody said that it would be easy. We suffered a lot but we have achieved our goal which was to progress, I am proud of this team who has shown the ability to get through a difficult moment like the 2-0," Ramos told reporters.

"I'm happy to be in the third Champions League final in four years, however we went 11 years without reaching the final so this group is very hungry.

"This team is on track to achieve its goals. We are fighting for La Liga and the Champions League and we are in the right form to win them both, however we don't have any of them yet and we mustn't lose focus."

Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus in the final of the European Cup on June 3 in Cardiff.