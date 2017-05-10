May 10, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Vicente Calderon Stadium
Attendance: 53,422
AtleticoAtletico Madrid
2-1
Real Madrid
Niguez (12'), Griezmann (16' pen.)
Savic (6'), Godin (34'), Gabi (37'), Correa (86')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Isco (42')
Danilo (4'), Ramos (34')

Sergio Ramos: 'We suffered against Atletico Madrid'

Sergio Ramos kisses the trophy after the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Sergio Ramos says that Real Madrid "suffered a lot" before booking their spot in the final of the 2017 Champions League at the expense of Atletico Madrid.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that his team "suffered a lot" before booking their spot in the final of the 2017 Champions League.

Los Blancos entered Wednesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid boasting a three-goal advantage, but that was cut to one when Atletico scored twice in the opening 16 minutes at the Vicente Calderon.

Real Madrid ultimately progressed 4-2 on aggregate after a close-range effort from Isco, however, and Ramos has claimed that his side are "very hungry" to make it back-to-back Champions League titles.

"Nobody said that it would be easy. We suffered a lot but we have achieved our goal which was to progress, I am proud of this team who has shown the ability to get through a difficult moment like the 2-0," Ramos told reporters.

"I'm happy to be in the third Champions League final in four years, however we went 11 years without reaching the final so this group is very hungry.

"This team is on track to achieve its goals. We are fighting for La Liga and the Champions League and we are in the right form to win them both, however we don't have any of them yet and we mustn't lose focus."

Real Madrid will face Italian champions Juventus in the final of the European Cup on June 3 in Cardiff.

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo, Real Madrid's midfielder Isco, Real Madrid's Columbian midfielder James and Real Madrid's defender Sergio Ramos celebrates scoring during the Audi Cup football match Real Madrid vs Tottenham Hotspur in Munich, sou
