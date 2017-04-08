Jaap Stam is expecting the Reading players to learn from their mistakes after they were thrashed 7-1 by a rampant Norwich City at Carrow Road.

The Royals conceded six times in a one-sided first half at Carrow Road, but remain well placed in the Championship playoff zone and Stam is expecting a positive reaction to a humiliating afternoon.

"We never came here expecting an easy time because Norwich are a good team with a lot of good players," he told Sky Sports News.

"But obviously it was a tough afternoon for us - we needed to make it far more difficult for them than that. No-one plays badly on purpose but we needed to be more aggressive out there, we needed to show more.

"It was just one of those days when all their shots on target seemed to go in, every loose ball seemed to fall to them although we didn't help ourselves.

"I don't think it will affect the confidence of the players - all they can do now is learn from what happened and then move on, because we have some more very big games coming up."

Up next for Reading is a trip to Aston Villa next Saturday.