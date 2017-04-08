Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
Attendance: 26,163
NorwichNorwich City
7-1
Reading
Oliveira (3' pen.), Hoolahan (15', 41'), Pritchard (26', 35'), Martin (31'), Jerome (89')
Murphy (88')
FT(HT: 6-1)
Kermorgant (39')
Moore (59'), Obita (88')

Jaap Stam: 'Reading must learn from mistakes in Norwich City thrashing'

Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
Jaap Stam is expecting the Reading players to learn from their mistakes after they were thrashed 7-1 by a rampant Norwich City at Carrow Road.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 15:12 UK

Reading manager Jaap Stam has urged his side to learn from their mistakes after they were thrashed 7-1 by Norwich City on Saturday.

The Royals conceded six times in a one-sided first half at Carrow Road, but remain well placed in the Championship playoff zone and Stam is expecting a positive reaction to a humiliating afternoon.

"We never came here expecting an easy time because Norwich are a good team with a lot of good players," he told Sky Sports News.

"But obviously it was a tough afternoon for us - we needed to make it far more difficult for them than that. No-one plays badly on purpose but we needed to be more aggressive out there, we needed to show more.

"It was just one of those days when all their shots on target seemed to go in, every loose ball seemed to fall to them although we didn't help ourselves.

"I don't think it will affect the confidence of the players - all they can do now is learn from what happened and then move on, because we have some more very big games coming up."

Up next for Reading is a trip to Aston Villa next Saturday.

Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jaap Stam not ruling out West Ham job
Reading manager Jaap Stam on August 5, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle41266974353984
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield40235125046474
4Reading41227125657-173
5Leeds UnitedLeeds412261355391672
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds412091253411269
7Fulham4118131072522067
8Derby CountyDerby411711134841762
9Preston North EndPreston411613125951861
10Norwich CityNorwich411791572621060
11Aston Villa411513134340358
12Brentford41168176559656
13Barnsley411511155856256
14Cardiff CityCardiff411510165658-255
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves40149175152-151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich411116144351-849
18Birmingham CityBirmingham411113174160-1946
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest41129205666-1045
20Burton Albion411112184155-1445
21Bristol City41128215361-844
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn41913194763-1640
23Wigan AthleticWigan41910223551-1637
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4145323593-5817
