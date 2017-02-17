Reading manager Jaap Stam says that he is "not thinking" about signing a new deal with the club.

The 44-year-old took over at the Royals on a two-year contract last June and fast became a fan favourite for his work this season, guiding the side to fourth in the Championship table and just five points off the automatic promotion places with 14 games still to play.

"I've still got another season after this one so I'm not thinking about it," Stam told reporters when asked about the possibility of signing a new deal. "I'm just enjoying my work with the team.

"Hopefully we can do well and towards the end of the season we'll be talking about that.

"It's always good the fans back you up and support you in your work. I like the fans as well. They've been good not just at home games but at the away games too so if you look at the combination it's good.

"But it's not a guarantee [it will be like that] for three or four years. If you have a bad spell people can turn on you but up until now we are very happy with how things are going."

Next up for Reading is a tough trip to third-placed Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.