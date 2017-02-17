General view of Madejski Stadium

Reading manager Jaap Stam
Reading manager Jaap Stam says that he is "not thinking" about signing a new deal with the club.
Reading manager Jaap Stam has insisted that he is "not thinking" about a contract renewal and is focused on the promotion race in the coming months.

The 44-year-old took over at the Royals on a two-year contract last June and fast became a fan favourite for his work this season, guiding the side to fourth in the Championship table and just five points off the automatic promotion places with 14 games still to play.

"I've still got another season after this one so I'm not thinking about it," Stam told reporters when asked about the possibility of signing a new deal. "I'm just enjoying my work with the team.

"Hopefully we can do well and towards the end of the season we'll be talking about that.

"It's always good the fans back you up and support you in your work. I like the fans as well. They've been good not just at home games but at the away games too so if you look at the combination it's good.

"But it's not a guarantee [it will be like that] for three or four years. If you have a bad spell people can turn on you but up until now we are very happy with how things are going."

Next up for Reading is a tough trip to third-placed Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle31213760253566
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton31198452262665
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3119484235761
4Reading3218684741660
5Leeds UnitedLeeds321831144331157
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds31167839291055
7Norwich CityNorwich321561157451251
8Fulham311310852371549
9Barnsley32147115145649
10Preston North EndPreston32139104440448
11Derby CountyDerby31138103629747
12Cardiff CityCardiff32126144047-742
13Ipswich TownIpswich321010123340-740
14Birmingham CityBirmingham321010123344-1140
15Brentford31107144445-137
16Aston Villa31812113036-636
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest32106164556-1136
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3198143842-435
19Queens Park RangersQPR3197153044-1434
20Bristol City3195174246-432
21Burton Albion3187163145-1431
22Wigan AthleticWigan3178162938-929
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3178163649-1329
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3245233068-3817
> Full Version