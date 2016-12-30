Dec 30, 2016 at 8pm UK at ​Madejski Stadium
Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half time due to fog

Reading's Championship clash with Fulham is abandoned at half time due to the foggy conditions at the Madejski Stadium.
The Championship clash between Reading and Fulham has been abandoned at half time due to the foggy conditions at the Madejski Stadium.

The two sides were level at 0-0 when they went in for the interval, but they did not re-emerge for the second half as the officials decided that the conditions were unplayable.

The fog was so dense that the linesmen were unable to see the width of the pitch, forcing them to bring a premature end to the game.

It is the second Championship match to fall foul of the weather this evening, with Brighton & Hove Albion's clash with Cardiff City also postponed due to the fog.

Reading currently sit third in the Championship table, while Fulham are eighth and four points adrift of the playoff places.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
