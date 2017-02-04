Reading midfielder Jordon Mutch admits that he is "delighted" to have made a dream debut for the Royals.

Reading midfielder Jordon Mutch has admitted that he was "delighted" to get off to a dream start with a goal on his club debut.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Royals on loan from Crystal Palace last month, got off the mark as his side claimed a 2-2 draw from their trip to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

"Obviously I'm delighted with the goal – but I'm coming off the pitch thinking we should have won the game so we're a bit disappointed, but it's a good point," he told the club's website. "We've got a week now to get ready for the next game.



"I just wanted to take my first touch in front of me, take a player out the game, and that's what happened. After that I just wanted to slot it.



"A point is always good. You want to keep picking up points instead of losses, and then look to get three in the next game. It's a big season and everyone wants to do well in it and everyone will be pushing to make sure we can.



"The manager has brought in a few players, and the players that were already here were all pushing and all want to achieve something this season. So from now until the end of the season we'll be working hard and working to try and achieve that."

Reading, who next welcome Barnsley to the Madejski on Saturday, are currently third in the Championship.