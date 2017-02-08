Lewis Grabban confident Reading can win promotion to Premier League

View of the pitch and stands inside The Madejski Stadium before the English Premier League football match between Reading and Fulham at at The Madejski Stadium, in Reading, England on October 27, 201
Lewis Grabban is confident that Reading can win promotion to the Premier League under Jaap Stam this season.
Lewis Grabban has claimed that he would not have joined Reading if he did not believe that they could earn promotion to the Premier League.

The 29-year-old signed for the Royals on the final day of the January transfer window from Bournemouth on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Jaap Stam's side are currently third in the Championship, five points adrift of the top two automatic promotion spots.

"If they didn't have a chance of promotion I wouldn't have come here," getreading quotes Grabban as saying. "I definitely think there's a good chance to do something special this season.

"Hopefully we can do it as a squad over the rest of the season, and being one of the senior pros that has been quite successful in the Championship, I want to use that to help youngsters and help the team through my performances as well. I am hoping it will be a good spell."

Grabban has won promotion to the top flight with Bournemouth and Norwich City.

Lewis Grabban in action for Bournemouth on September 20, 2016
