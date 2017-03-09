Crowd generic

Rangers

Pedro Caixinha given permission for Rangers talks

A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Al Gharafa give permission for Pedro Caixinha to begin talks to become Rangers manager.
Qatari side Al-Gharafa have given permission for manager Pedro Caixinha to begin talks about taking over at Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership side have been without a manager since the controversial exit of Mark Warburton last month with the club in third place in the table.

Portuguese manager Caixhina, who has been in charge at Al-Gharafa since 2015, emerged as the surprise favourite for the Gers job earlier this week and now the Qatari outfit have sanctioned his departure.

In a series of tweets on their official account, the club said: "Al-Gharafa approves the transfer of Pedro Caixinha to Rangers Football Club. The approval is in the interests of the club financially, especially when the coach's contract expires after 45 days.

"The coach's desire to exploit the opportunity to move to Rangers are was stronger than our desire to continue [with him]."

Caixinha could now be appointed by Rangers in the next 24 hours, although interim manager Graeme Murty is expected to remain in charge for this weekend's Old Firm derby.

Neil named as new favourite for Gers job
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Celtic27261073165779
2Aberdeen27164750242652
3RangersRangers2713773732546
4Hearts27108946351138
5St Johnstone27107103536-137
6Partick Thistle2788112932-332
7Dundee2786133137-630
8Kilmarnock27610112543-1828
9Ross County2769122945-1627
10Motherwell2776143254-2227
11Hamilton AcademicalHamilton27412112639-1324
12Inverness Caledonian ThistleInverness27410133151-2022
> Full Version
 