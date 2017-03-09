Al Gharafa give permission for Pedro Caixinha to begin talks to become Rangers manager.

Qatari side Al-Gharafa have given permission for manager Pedro Caixinha to begin talks about taking over at Rangers.

The Scottish Premiership side have been without a manager since the controversial exit of Mark Warburton last month with the club in third place in the table.

Portuguese manager Caixhina, who has been in charge at Al-Gharafa since 2015, emerged as the surprise favourite for the Gers job earlier this week and now the Qatari outfit have sanctioned his departure.

In a series of tweets on their official account, the club said: "Al-Gharafa approves the transfer of Pedro Caixinha to Rangers Football Club. The approval is in the interests of the club financially, especially when the coach's contract expires after 45 days.

"The coach's desire to exploit the opportunity to move to Rangers are was stronger than our desire to continue [with him]."

Caixinha could now be appointed by Rangers in the next 24 hours, although interim manager Graeme Murty is expected to remain in charge for this weekend's Old Firm derby.