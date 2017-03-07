Crowd generic

Pedro Caixinha 'very close' to becoming Rangers manager

This picture shows a general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Inverness in Glasgow on September 16, 2014
© Getty Images
Rangers are reportedly on the verge of hiring Pedro Caixinha as their new manager.
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 21:11 UK

Portuguese coach Pedro Caixinha is on the verge of becoming the next Rangers manager, according to a report.

The 46-year-old, who is currently in charge of Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar, is expected to be unveiled as Gers boss next week, reports Sky Sports News.

The coach's Ibrox appointment will allegedly be rubber stamped once he has received the blessing of Al-Gharafa president Sheikh Jassim Bin Thamer Al Thani.

Caixinha, who has worked in Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Romania and Mexico, is not expected to take charge for this weekend's Old Firm derby, with interim boss Graeme Murty tipped to take to the dugout.

Rangers are seeking a new manager following the dismiss of Mark Warburton, who left the club in third place in the Scottish Premiership last month.

Reports suggest that Caixinha could be installed at Ibrox alongside a director of football.

