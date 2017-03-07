Rangers are reportedly on the verge of hiring Pedro Caixinha as their new manager.

The 46-year-old, who is currently in charge of Al-Gharafa Sports Club in Qatar, is expected to be unveiled as Gers boss next week, reports Sky Sports News.

The coach's Ibrox appointment will allegedly be rubber stamped once he has received the blessing of Al-Gharafa president Sheikh Jassim Bin Thamer Al Thani.

Caixinha, who has worked in Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Greece, Romania and Mexico, is not expected to take charge for this weekend's Old Firm derby, with interim boss Graeme Murty tipped to take to the dugout.

Rangers are seeking a new manager following the dismiss of Mark Warburton, who left the club in third place in the Scottish Premiership last month.

Reports suggest that Caixinha could be installed at Ibrox alongside a director of football.