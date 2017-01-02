Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Loftus Road
Attendance: 15,136
QPRQueens Park Rangers
2-1
IpswichIpswich Town
Sylla (30'), Wszolek (83')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Lawrence (48')

Ian Holloway: 'Wins will help us do business'

Ian Holloway, Manager of Millwall looks on ahead during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Blackpool at The Den on August 30, 2014
Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway says that the club are in a better position to do transfer business following back-to-back league wins.
Monday, January 2, 2017 at 20:42 UK

Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway has said that the club's ability to move in the transfer market this month has been bolstered by back-to-back league wins.

The Hoops sealed a 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town at Loftus Road today, just two days after they defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, to move them up to 17th in the Championship.

The consecutive victories came after six straight losses in the league, a run that had left them flirting with the relegation zone, and Holloway is glad to have got over a "terrible" period.

"Now [the players] are feeling a lot better and I can't thank them enough," he told reporters. "The window's massive for us and now people have seen us win two games they might actually want to come here instead of thinking 'Do I want to go in to a dressing room like that?'

"No-one likes to have a terrible run like that. It's a horrible feeling and I felt so down, but I never showed the lads because what they were producing at times was quite promising but they were getting nothing.

"Football's about having a balance of legs and knowledge and experience and youth. We've also got to see fight here - and we saw that again today. Now I can have a look at things and see what's right for us. Bits and pieces might not look the best at the moment but it feels so much nicer now."

QPR next welcome fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers to Loftus Road in the third round of the FA Cup this Saturday.

A general view shows Queens Park Rangers stadium ahead of the English Premier football match against Liverpool at Loftus Road in London on December 30, 2012
