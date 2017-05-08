New Transfer Talk header

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says that he is open to a return to Napoli later in his career.
Monday, May 8, 2017

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani has revealed that he may look to secure a return to Napoli later in his career.

Between 2010 and 2013, Cavani scored 95 goals in 127 appearances for the Italian giants and although he recently signed a new contract with PSG, he has spoken openly about his future plans.

The 30-year-old told Sky Sport Italia: "After PSG, I don't know what will happen but if I will want to change team I may choose to return to Napoli and then go back home.

"I don't want to go back home when I will be too old, I would like to retire when I decide so rather than football leaving me."

The Uruguayan international has enjoyed a phenomenal campaign with PSG, netting 47 goals in 47 matches in all competitions.

However, his club look like missing out on the Ligue 1 title with AS Monaco holding a three-point advantage with a game in hand.

