Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi denies suggestions that his club have been given "an easy draw" in the group stage of the Champions League.
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has insisted that his club are aware of the task facing them in the group stage of the Champions League.

Drawn into Group B, PSG will take on Bayern Munich, Anderlecht and Celtic during the group stage of the competition.

The French giants are the overwhelming favourites to progress to the round of 16 alongside Bayern, but Al-Khelaifi has denied suggestions that his club have been given "an easy draw".

"I think it's not an easy draw, there are great clubs with us: Bayern Munich, of course, but also Anderlecht, against whom we played a few years ago, and Celtic, a prestigious club," Al-Khelaifi told beIN Sports.

"But we want to play each game to win it. That's our aim. Our start to the season has been good, that's an important first step, but there is still a lot of work to do. We're happy with the team's performances right now. We need to win to be able to maintain that momentum and to stay on track.

"The goal is to be good in every game, to always stay focused and work to go the furthest. It's too early to say if we can win the trophy this season, but it's our dream, our goal. We did everything we could to win this Champions League. But there are other big clubs in front."

PSG have not been past the quarter-finals of the Champions League since being taken over in 2011.

