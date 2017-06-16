The host nation welcome their Slovakian counterparts to Lublin tonight as they bid to get their campaign off to a winning start.

31 min Fifteen minutes until the break and Poland, at the moment, will be desperate for it. They're not under immediate danger but you get the impression that Slovakia will get more dangerous as the half grows.

28 min The Polish fans, to their credit, haven't stopped singing. Their team is being outplayed at the minute but they're as noisy as ever. We said there was big pressure on the Poles before kickoff and that's really telling at the moment.

24 min Chance! Huge let-off for Polish keeper Jakub Wrabel, who fumbles Mihalik's swerving effort, but the Slovakian striker can't direct his rebound on target. The visitors have turned this one upside down and, to their credit, they deserve their equaliser. Slovakia been the better side since Poland's opener.

21 min We have a game in Lublin, lads and lasses. Slovakia equalise through Martin Valjent, who drills home from a tricky following a tidy lay-off by Robert Mazan. Valjent was arguably at fault for the opener, so it's nice for him to redeem himself.

20 min Goal! Poland Under-21s 1-1 Slovakia Under-21s (Valjent)

16 min Poland finally get back into a little bit and Frankowski's drilled cross across the face of goal is diverted behind for a corner, which comes to nothing. Promising for the hosts who have been a little, well, poor since the goal.

13 min Referee has another decision to make here as Mihalik goes to ground rather easily under a challenge from Kedziora and no free kick given. It was right this time. But it's still all Slovakia. The visitors haven't fashioned any chances as of yet, but they're in the driving seat.

10 min Oh god. The referee has bottled it here. One of the Slovakian lads - I think Albert Rusnak - was taken out of it in the final third but no free kick given. In the ref's defence, I wouldn't want these Polish fans to dislike me for any reason.

7 min That has definitely woken up the visitors, who have been the better side since the goal. They're knocking it around very nicely, as if they didn't concede within 62 seconds of kickoff.

5 min It's a decent response from Slovakia and one of the Polish thumps the ball away to safety after the visitors caused a bit of problems in the hosts' box. Just seen the Poland goal again and it actually came off his shoulder, taking a bit of the gloss of what looked a fine header, but he won't care and neither will the 13,000 Polish fans in the ground.

2 min Well I never. What a fantastic start for the host nation. We mentioned Lipski before the match because the young man has no club at the moment, but he's certainly put himself in the shop window here. It's a wonderful cross from captain Kedziora and Lipski catches Valjent sleeping and heads into the top corner.

2 min Goal! Poland Under-21s 1-0 Slovakia Under-21s (Lipski)

1 min Kickoff! And we're off, my friends. And we're off, my friends. Poland Under-21s , dressed in white shirts and red shorts and playing from left to right, kick us off amid lots of noise and lots of clapping. Great atmosphere, it must be said.

7.41pm Here come the players. The Polish lads are roared on to the field by their thousands of fans, but Slovakia also have a lot of numbers with them. I know this because their national anthem was belted out.

7.39pm Polish fans are notorious for their passion, and being a bit scary, and they're certainly making a lot of noise as they shout, 'POLSKA!' in unison. They're up for this.

7.37pm Right it's getting serious now. Eight minutes to go until kickoff in Lublin! Thank god it's only eight minutes because there's some odd pre-match show going on: There's men juggling red balls on the side of the pitch, loads of lads with saxophones in the stands and a choregraphed dance number from upwards of 70 people in the middle of the pitch. Red seems to be the primary motif, which is apt because it's bloody awful.

7.35pm

Drzime palce mladi!!!@sfzofficial @UEFAUnder21 — Vladimir Weiss (@VladiW7) June 16, 2017

It's a sold-out match at the 15,000-seater Arena Lublin, and Slovakia have plenty of fans in attendance. They've also been given the backing from a member of the senior side in former Rangers winger Vladimir Weiss, who has taken time out from mocking Celtic fans on Twitter to lend his support to the youngsters.

7.32pm Full time: It's finished 0-0 in the Group A curtain raiser between England and Sweden. Plenty of drama in that one - including a penalty save from the man with hands worth £30 million sobs. Click Sports Mole's report on that one in Kielce. It's finished 0-0 in the Group A curtain raiser between England and Sweden. Plenty of drama in that one - including a penalty save from the man with hands worth £30 million sobs. Click here for's report on that one in Kielce.

7.30pm Billy no club! It'll be interesting to see Poland's number 10 Patryk Lipski tonight. The 23-year-old is currently without a club after cancelling his contract with Ruch Chorzow. A good tournament could open all sorts of doors for him: Barcelona? Bayern? Chelsea? Probably some other Polish club which we've never heard of, but a door all the same.

7.28pm Slovakia, meanwhile, have only been in this competition twice and this is their first appearance since the year 2000. They were the host nation that year, hence their qualification, but they did not disgrace themselves and finished fourth after losing a third-place playoff to a Spain team which boasted Carles Puyol and Xavi.

7.25pm There's a bit of pressure on the Poles tonight; not because it's set in their country, and the Polish people will be utterly devastated if they don't win the competition, but because it's their first appearance in this tournament since way back in 1994 and they'll want to oversee a very respectable return. Players competing in this competition had to be born in or after 1994 to be eligible, which means that quite a lot of Poland's squad won't have been born the last time they graced this tournament. I'm beginning to feel very old.

7.22pm Slovakia Under-21s XI: Chovan; Ninaj, Skriniar, Valjent, Lobotka, Mihalik, Chirien, Rusnak, Mazan, Zrelak, Bero

7.20pm Poland Under-21s XI: Wrabel; Jaroszynski, Kedziora, Bednarek, Linetty, Stepinsky, Lipski, Frankowski, Jach, Dawidowicz, Kapustka

7.19pm Without further ado, let's get cracking on some team news, shall we?