Nottingham Forest

Gary Rowett: 'Nottingham Forest job wasn't right for me'

Burton manager Gary Rowett looks on prior to the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers at Pirelli Stadium on August 27, 2014
Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett says that taking on the Nottingham Forest job would be 'very difficult to get right'.
Former Birmingham City manager Gary Rowett has admitted that managing Nottingham Forest would be "a very difficult job to get right" at the moment.

The Championship side are currently without a manager after sacking Philippe Montanier last month with the club loitering near to the relegation zone.

Rowett was reportedly contacted about the role in the wake of Montanier's departure but says that the current structural and financial uncertainty of the club, which is up for sale, made it an unattractive prospect.

"There's been a lot of speculation about Forest as a club in terms of takeovers and whatnot," he told Sky Sports News. "I think all I can really say with that is when you look at a club, you say 'firstly, is there a structure there and are there the tools there for you to go there and do your job properly as a manager?'

"From the outside I can't say that I know Forest are structured really well and it looks like there's been quite a lot of turbulence, quite a lot of inconsistency in the way they've done things with various managers, and I think that would be a very difficult job to get right right now. Although I think the caretaker manager Gary Brazil's doing a fantastic job.

"If that structure was to change, I think myself and any manager out there would see Forest as an unbelievable club to be a manager of. I think the issue for me at this moment in time is where they are. I know there's a lot of talk in changing that, but I think it would be a very difficult job to go and do what I want to do there, which of course would be to try to get them in the Premier League."

Rowett has been out of work since his surprise sacking by Birmingham just before Christmas.

Liverpool's foward Jerome Sinclair in action during the UEFA Youth League match between SL Benfica and Liverpool FC on February 24, 2015
