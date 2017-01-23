Nottingham Forest are reportedly considering an approach for West Bromwich Albion coach Ben Garner as they continue their search for a new manager.

Earlier this month, Forest parted ways with Philippe Montanier with the Frenchman winning just nine of his 30 games in charge, and a number of names have been linked with the position.

However, according to the Birmingham Mail, Forest are considering an approach for Garner, who currently works on Tony Pulis's backroom staff at The Hawthorns.

Garner has no experience of first-team management, but he has won admirers in the game after spells at Crystal Palace and the Baggies.

Forest currently sit in 19th place in the Championship table, but they have earned four points from their last two fixtures against Birmingham City and Bristol City.