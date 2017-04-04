Fleetwood Town manager Uwe Rosler is reportedly wanted by Norwich City, whose new director of football is a big fan of the German.

Norwich City will attempt to lure Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler to the club as a replacement for Alex Neil, according to a report.

The Canaries are still on the lookout for a new permanent manager, a month on from sacking Neil following a run of disappointing results.

It is claimed by The Mirror that new Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has made bringing Rosler on board his priority, having previously targeted him during his time with former club Huddersfield Town.

Rosler, who has previous Championship experience with Brentford, Wigan Athletic and Leeds United, returned to League One management last summer when taking on the Fleetwood job.

The Trawlermen are currently in the playoff zone, just eight points adrift of the top two with a game in hand to play.