Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira vows to keep scoring after bagging a perfect hat-trick in his side's 3-0 win over Derby County.

Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira has vowed that he has "a lot more still to come" after he bagged a perfect hat-trick in the Canaries' 3-0 triumph over Derby County on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old scored with his left foot, his head and his right foot - the latter through a crowded box - as he took his tally to seven goals in seven games for Alex Neil's side.

"For a striker, when you score – especially a hat-trick – you feel confident and if the team wins it's even better," Oliveira told reporters afterwards. "I feel confident because I scored and the team performed well, and hopefully we are able to stay like this. Like I said before, I feel at home here.

"The supporters are amazing with me and I only need to work hard to try to make them happy and show my ability. I think I have a lot more still to come and I need to keep working and score goals.

"A perfect hat-trick? It was good, yes. It's my second hat-trick. The first was a long time ago and hopefully I can score some more. It's good to start the year with a hat-trick, it's good to start with a good performance from all the players and all of us are really happy – but we need to keep working and still win the next games."

The result saw Norwich move up to ninth in the Championship table, five points off the playoffs.