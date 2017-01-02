Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Carrow Road
Nelson Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"

Nelson Oliveira in action for Benfica on July 23, 2014
Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira vows to keep scoring after bagging a perfect hat-trick in his side's 3-0 win over Derby County.
Norwich City striker Nelson Oliveira has vowed that he has "a lot more still to come" after he bagged a perfect hat-trick in the Canaries' 3-0 triumph over Derby County on Monday afternoon.

The 25-year-old scored with his left foot, his head and his right foot - the latter through a crowded box - as he took his tally to seven goals in seven games for Alex Neil's side.

"For a striker, when you score – especially a hat-trick – you feel confident and if the team wins it's even better," Oliveira told reporters afterwards. "I feel confident because I scored and the team performed well, and hopefully we are able to stay like this. Like I said before, I feel at home here.

"The supporters are amazing with me and I only need to work hard to try to make them happy and show my ability. I think I have a lot more still to come and I need to keep working and score goals.

"A perfect hat-trick? It was good, yes. It's my second hat-trick. The first was a long time ago and hopefully I can score some more. It's good to start the year with a hat-trick, it's good to start with a good performance from all the players and all of us are really happy – but we need to keep working and still win the next games."

The result saw Norwich move up to ninth in the Championship table, five points off the playoffs.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
