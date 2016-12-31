General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City consider approach for Roy Hodgson?

Roy Hodgson watches on during an England training session on May 25, 2016
Norwich City reportedly identify Roy Hodgson as a potential replacement for under-fire boss Alex Neil.
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 11:35 UK

Norwich City have reportedly given Alex Neil two games to save his job at the Championship outfit.

Earlier this week, chief executive Jez Moxey publicly backed the Scot, despite Norwich losing eight of their last 10 games in the second tier of English football.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Canaries have started to consider potential replacements and former England boss Hodgson is at the top of their shortlist.

Hodgson has been out of a job since his departure from the Three Lions after their last-16 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, but he has previously stated that he is keen on a return to the dugout.

Norwich face a trip to Brentford and a home clash with Derby County in their next two fixtures.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Moxey: 'Neil will get time at Norwich'
