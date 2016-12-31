Norwich City reportedly identify Roy Hodgson as a potential replacement for under-fire boss Alex Neil.

Norwich City have reportedly given Alex Neil two games to save his job at the Championship outfit.

Earlier this week, chief executive Jez Moxey publicly backed the Scot, despite Norwich losing eight of their last 10 games in the second tier of English football.

However, according to the Daily Mail, the Canaries have started to consider potential replacements and former England boss Hodgson is at the top of their shortlist.

Hodgson has been out of a job since his departure from the Three Lions after their last-16 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, but he has previously stated that he is keen on a return to the dugout.

Norwich face a trip to Brentford and a home clash with Derby County in their next two fixtures.