Norwich City manager Alex Neil has admitted that he was surprised by chief executive Jez Moxey's sudden departure from the club.

Moxey joined the Canaries from fellow Championship outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers over the summer but in a statement yesterday, the club confirmed that he had stepped down six months into the role.

"I don't think it's a good thing that we've changed two chief-execs in a short space of time," said Neil when quizzed about Moxey's departure at his Friday press conference. "However the club has its own path which it needs to follow and make sure that we're following the path which we think is the right one.

"Obviously the board, or Jez, or whatever way it ended up, decided that wasn't the case.

"I wouldn't say I saw it coming. The window only just shut the other day and obviously I spoke to the owners, or the owners informed me, of the decision. I spoke to Jez after that and that was basically it."

Moxey departs with Norwich 10th in the Championship, six points off the playoff places.