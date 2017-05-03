Michael O'Neill not interested in Norwich City job

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Michael O'Neill says that the Norwich City job is "probably not what I would be looking for", committing himself to seeing through his latest job with Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has insisted that "there has been no contact" made with Norwich City regarding the managerial job at Carrow Road.

The Canaries are currently being led by Alan Irvine, who took charge of the Championship outfit on a caretaker basis in March following the sacking of Alex Neil.

Reports on Tuesday claimed that O'Neill was in the running to succeed Neil on a permanent basis, but the former Brechin City and Shamrock Rovers chief intends to continue guiding Northern Ireland on the path to Russia 2018.

"There has been no contact between myself and Norwich City," he told BBC Sport. "Realistically, it's probably not what I would be looking for at this minute time in time.

"I think the club are probably in the market for a head coach. I'm a manager. I've managed my country for the last five years and I intend to manage my country going forward.

"Any approach would have to be made through the Irish FA and it is my understanding that has not happened."

O'Neill signed a four-year deal with Northern Ireland in March 2016, before taking them to the last 16 of the European Championship finals.

