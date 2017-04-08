Norwich City announce that Alan Irvine will remain in the position of head coach until the end of the season.

Norwich City have announced that they will not appoint a new head coach until the end of the season.

Alan Irvine has been deputising in the Canaries dugout since the exit of Alex Neil, and he will remain in the role for the remainder of the Championship campaign.

A club statement read: "We were delighted to formally welcome our new Sporting Director Stuart Webber to the club at our board meeting held at Carrow Road today.



"Bringing in Stuart to lead all of our football operations and recruitment is the second of three key appointments we are making to radically change the way the club is run, following on from the confirmation of Steve Stone's new role as Managing Director last month.



"The final part of the process is the appointment of a Head Coach to lead the first team. On Stuart's advice we have agreed that Alan Irvine will continue to take charge of the team until the end of the current season in four weeks' time.



"Meanwhile the process of recruiting a new Head Coach is already underway, with a view to making an appointment very quickly after the season ends."

Irvine has picked up four points from his four games in temporary charge.