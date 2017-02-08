Alex Neil "not naive" over job security

General view of Carrow Road

Norwich City manager Alex Neil says that he is "not naive" to think that his job is secure after a run of three back-to-back wins.
Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has said that he is "not naive" to think that calls for him to be sacked are over.

The Scot has found himself under increasing pressure in recent months after the Canaries' strong start to the season unravelled with a disastrous run of eight defeats in 10 Championship games towards the end of last year.

The side have now managed three consecutive wins in the league, however, bringing them back to just two points off the playoff places, but Neil is keen to avoid complacency.

"I am not naive and think everything is fine. From the fans' point of view there are still a lot of them unconvinced because it has only been three games," he told The Pink Un. "The ones voicing concerns on that bad run will still be voicing those.

"My job is to keep winning games to win them back onside. If we win games and we play well then people will start to believe. If we can get into those playoff places then it all helps.

"One thing I would say throughout is the fans have backed the lads and that bond has to be strong. Have I come out stronger on a personal level? No, I wouldn't say so. Although it was difficult I still believed we could turn it around and I knew what I was doing. It will make me a better manager. It gives you more experience to go through that and hopefully come out the other side.

"There will be certain instances now I will look back on and think I could have done things better in those situations. You have to be open to the down side of the job. A manager will never get everything right. What I do is make decisions with the best will in the world and the aim is to make the right ones for the club."

Next up for Norwich is a visit from in-form Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.

A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Wildschut joins Norwich from Wigan
