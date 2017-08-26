Aug 26, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Southampton
 
FT

Romeu (45')

David Wagner "very proud" of Huddersfield Town start

David Wagner watches on during the Premier League game between Huddersfield Town and Newcastle United on August 20, 2017
© Offside
Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner reveals that he is "very proud" of his side after they register another Premier League point.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 17:54 UK

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has admitted that he is "very proud" of his players after they drew 0-0 with Southampton this afternoon to extend their unbeaten start to life in the Premier League.

The Terriers were odds-on favourites with the bookmakers to be relegated ahead of the new season but have taken seven points from their opening three games to sit level with Manchester City towards the top of the Premier League table.

Wagner's side are also yet to concede in the league this season and withheld a late barrage of assaults from the Saints today to keep that record intact.

"I was happy how brave we were in the first half. Unfortunately, we didn't score and this is why we have to accept the 0-0," Wagner told BBC Sport after the game.

"There were some good blocks and saves. We missed opportunities. Southampton had the best chances in the second half.

"We have three clean sheets in the Premier League so I am very proud with what we have done so far. We will go into this international break with a smile on our face.

"We will take every game how it comes and try our best. We wanted to show that we are brave. Every game you have a chance. I am very happy."

Following the international break, Wagner takes his charges to the London Stadium to face West Ham United, who are still without a point in the league this season.

