Claudio Ranieri 'wants Premier League return'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri at the FA Cup match against Millwall on February 18, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri reportedly wants to return to the Premier League "as soon as possible".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 21:26 UK

Claudio Ranieri is said to be keen to return to management in the Premier League following his dismissal as Leicester City boss.

The Italian's agent Steve Kutner has revealed that his client has attracted interest from Serie A clubs but is eyeing a return to the English top flight.

"There already has been big interest in Claudio, both in Italy and in China but his priority is to come back and manage in the Premier League as soon as possible," Kutner told talkSPORT.

Fiorentina are among the teams to have been linked with Ranieri since his Leicester exit, with their current coach Paulo Sousa tipped to join Juventus this summer.

Leicester defeated Liverpool 3-1 in their first match since the Italian's departure.

Claudio Ranieri and Kasper Schmeichel with the Premier League trophy on May 8, 2016
Read Next:
Ranieri 'in talks over new contract'
>
View our homepages for Claudio Ranieri, Steve Kutner, Paulo Sousa, Football
Your Comments



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 