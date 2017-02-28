Former Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri reportedly wants to return to the Premier League "as soon as possible".

Claudio Ranieri is said to be keen to return to management in the Premier League following his dismissal as Leicester City boss.

The Italian's agent Steve Kutner has revealed that his client has attracted interest from Serie A clubs but is eyeing a return to the English top flight.

"There already has been big interest in Claudio, both in Italy and in China but his priority is to come back and manage in the Premier League as soon as possible," Kutner told talkSPORT.

Fiorentina are among the teams to have been linked with Ranieri since his Leicester exit, with their current coach Paulo Sousa tipped to join Juventus this summer.

Leicester defeated Liverpool 3-1 in their first match since the Italian's departure.