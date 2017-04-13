A report claims that Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, soon to enter the final year of his current deal, is a top-priority signing for Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly made signing Ryan Shawcross from Stoke City his number-one priority once securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Magpies are within touching distance of an instant return to the top flight, finding themselves 11 points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town after playing one game more than their closest rivals.

Automatic promotion will likely be confirmed in the next week or so and, according to The Independent, preparations are already in place to recruit six new faces ahead of next season.

It is claimed that centre-back Shawcross has been targeted as the perfect player to shore up United's backline, with Benitez looking for an experienced player to partner either Ciaran Clark or Jamaal Lascelles.

Stoke will be reluctant to let their captain depart as he has been a regular this season, featuring more times than all bar one player, but he is soon to enter the final year of his contract and has yet to open fresh talks.