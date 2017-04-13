New Transfer Talk header

Ryan Shawcross tops Newcastle United summer wishlist?

Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross in action during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
A report claims that Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross, soon to enter the final year of his current deal, is a top-priority signing for Newcastle United this summer.
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reportedly made signing Ryan Shawcross from Stoke City his number-one priority once securing promotion to the Premier League.

The Magpies are within touching distance of an instant return to the top flight, finding themselves 11 points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town after playing one game more than their closest rivals.

Automatic promotion will likely be confirmed in the next week or so and, according to The Independent, preparations are already in place to recruit six new faces ahead of next season.

It is claimed that centre-back Shawcross has been targeted as the perfect player to shore up United's backline, with Benitez looking for an experienced player to partner either Ciaran Clark or Jamaal Lascelles.

Stoke will be reluctant to let their captain depart as he has been a regular this season, featuring more times than all bar one player, but he is soon to enter the final year of his contract and has yet to open fresh talks.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Newcastle join race for Spanish striker?
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton41268769353486
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle41266974353984
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield40235125046474
4Reading41227125657-173
5Leeds UnitedLeeds412261355391672
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds412091253411269
7Fulham4118131072522067
8Derby CountyDerby411711134841762
9Preston North EndPreston411613125951861
10Norwich CityNorwich411791572621060
11Aston Villa411513134340358
12Brentford41168176559656
13Barnsley411511155856256
14Cardiff CityCardiff411510165658-255
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves40149175152-151
16Queens Park RangersQPR41148194755-850
17Ipswich TownIpswich411116144351-849
18Birmingham CityBirmingham411113174160-1946
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest41129205666-1045
20Burton Albion411112184155-1445
21Bristol City41128215361-844
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn41913194763-1640
23Wigan AthleticWigan41910223551-1637
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4145323593-5817
> Full Version
 