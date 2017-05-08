Newcastle midfielder Vurnon Anita reveals that he is eager to stay at the club beyond the end of his contract this summer following their promotion to the top flight.

Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita has expressed his desire to stay at the club following their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The Magpies wrapped up the Championship title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season yesterday, with their 3-0 win coupled with a 1-1 draw between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion seeing them pip the Seagulls to top spot despite trailing by seven points with only three games remaining.

Anita's current contract at St James' Park is due to expire this summer, but the 28-year-old is eager to stay and play Premier League football next season.

"Everybody worked for each other and fought for the club. It's been beautiful to see this season. You always have to work to the end and so everybody could see with those final scenes. The emotion was there for all to see. It is a great thing for the city and the club," he told reporters.

"I have a medal for my collection, it's all good. I can sit back and reflect now. I can enjoy vacation and hopefully come back. Of course [I want to stay], but it's not up to me. I am open to everything. I will see what happens.

"If the group stays together it's a beautiful thing, but in football you never know what happens. Hopefully we can stay together and then work for next season."

The future of manager Rafael Benitez also remains uncertain, with the Spaniard set for talks with owner Mike Ashley this week.