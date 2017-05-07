Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will hold talks with owner Mike Ashley regarding his future within the next week after his side clinched the Championship title.

Benitez signed a three-year deal with Magpies at the start of the season and has since steered the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A 3-0 win over Barnsley this afternoon was enough to clinch the Championship title - thanks also to Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion - but uncertainty still lingers over Benitez's future and the Spaniard is hopeful that Ashley will be able to match his ambition.

"I have already an idea, I think he has an idea. Now we have to put both ideas together and hopefully it will be fine this week. I don't know if he will be around, but I don't have any problem. Obviously I think it's the right time to talk when everything is fine and if not, it doesn't matter," Benitez told reporters.

"We will be in contact, but the main thing is to be sure that we both share the same ambition about how to improve, how to be competitive and how to do the right things for everyone. Sometimes you can win with a very good team and it seems that it's easy but in this case, when you play 46 games in a very difficult season after going down...

"We were talking about the stats for teams which have been relegated, so to do it and to do it in style today and the way that we did during the whole season, that is really, really emotional and I am really proud of that."

Newcastle have now bounced back as champions following relegation twice in the last seven years.