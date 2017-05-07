May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
3-0
Barnsley
Perez (23'), Mbemba (59'), Gayle (90')
Shelvey (26')
FT(HT: 1-0)

Rafael Benitez to hold talks over Newcastle United future

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez will hold talks with owner Mike Ashley regarding his future within the next week after his side clinched the Championship title.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 16:48 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has revealed that he will hold talks over his future with owner Mike Ashley within the next week.

Benitez signed a three-year deal with Magpies at the start of the season and has since steered the club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A 3-0 win over Barnsley this afternoon was enough to clinch the Championship title - thanks also to Aston Villa's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion - but uncertainty still lingers over Benitez's future and the Spaniard is hopeful that Ashley will be able to match his ambition.

"I have already an idea, I think he has an idea. Now we have to put both ideas together and hopefully it will be fine this week. I don't know if he will be around, but I don't have any problem. Obviously I think it's the right time to talk when everything is fine and if not, it doesn't matter," Benitez told reporters.

"We will be in contact, but the main thing is to be sure that we both share the same ambition about how to improve, how to be competitive and how to do the right things for everyone. Sometimes you can win with a very good team and it seems that it's easy but in this case, when you play 46 games in a very difficult season after going down...

"We were talking about the stats for teams which have been relegated, so to do it and to do it in style today and the way that we did during the whole season, that is really, really emotional and I am really proud of that."

Newcastle have now bounced back as champions following relegation twice in the last seven years.

More Newcastle United News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Blackburn Rovers relegated to League One for first time in 37 years
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Chris Hughton: 'Missing out on Championship title is difficult'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
16Bristol City46159226066-654
17Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
18Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
19Burton Albion461313204963-1452
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
