Apr 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
4-1
PrestonPreston North End
Perez (7', 68'), Atsu (45'), Ritchie (65' pen.)
Shelvey (56'), Ritchie (82')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Hugill (14')
Browning (27')
Gallagher (64')

Alan Shearer: 'Rafael Benitez will need to be backed in transfer market'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer urges the club's board to back Rafael Benitez during this summer's transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has urged the club's board to back Rafael Benitez in the transfer market following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Magpies sealed their place back in the top flight at the first time of asking courtesy of a 4-1 win over Preston North End at St James' Park this evening.

Benitez's decision to stay at the club following their relegation from the Premier League last season was considered a surprise by many, and Shearer believes that the Spaniard will now demand money to spend in order to ensure that his side don't suffer that fate again.

"Rafael Benitez is a huge figure at the club and he loves the place. He loves the passion of the fans. He's very experienced and he's done the job he set out to do," Newcastle's record goalscorer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I'm sure he'll demand that the team has to be improved and he'll demand a few quid to do that now. You can't stand still now. I'm sure Rafael will ask for funds to massively improve the team. People will realise that the team will need improving if they want to get into the top half of the Premier League.

"[The Championship] is a tough league to get out of and we've seen that the standard in that league is not great at times. You've got to be dogged and determined and the players have shown that for the vast majority of the season."

Newcastle's victory also means that they can still win the Championship title this season, although they are four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion with only two matches remaining.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 4-1 Preston North End - as it happened
Result: Newcastle United thrash 10-man Preston North End to clinch promotion
 Newcastle's Matt Ritchie aims to put Brighton under pressure after earning promotion
Result: Newcastle United thrash 10-man Preston North End to clinch promotion
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Newcastle's Matt Ritchie aims to put Brighton under pressure after earning promotion
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle442771080404088
3Reading44247136362179
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43246135553278
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
 