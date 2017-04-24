Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer urges the club's board to back Rafael Benitez during this summer's transfer window following their promotion to the Premier League.

The Magpies sealed their place back in the top flight at the first time of asking courtesy of a 4-1 win over Preston North End at St James' Park this evening.

Benitez's decision to stay at the club following their relegation from the Premier League last season was considered a surprise by many, and Shearer believes that the Spaniard will now demand money to spend in order to ensure that his side don't suffer that fate again.

"Rafael Benitez is a huge figure at the club and he loves the place. He loves the passion of the fans. He's very experienced and he's done the job he set out to do," Newcastle's record goalscorer told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"I'm sure he'll demand that the team has to be improved and he'll demand a few quid to do that now. You can't stand still now. I'm sure Rafael will ask for funds to massively improve the team. People will realise that the team will need improving if they want to get into the top half of the Premier League.

"[The Championship] is a tough league to get out of and we've seen that the standard in that league is not great at times. You've got to be dogged and determined and the players have shown that for the vast majority of the season."

Newcastle's victory also means that they can still win the Championship title this season, although they are four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion with only two matches remaining.