Rafael Benitez: 'We must concentrate'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has urged his side to "concentrate" as they embark upon the final eight games of the Championship season.

The Magpies got back to winning ways today with a 2-1 victory over struggling Wigan Athletic at St James' Park, having picked up just two points from the previous nine on offer.

With third-placed Huddersfield Town suffering a surprise home defeat to Burton Albion, Benitez's side have now opened up a 10-point advantage over the Terriers at the top of the table, but the Spaniard is keen to stress that they have not won promotion yet.

"The main thing was we got three points and in this mini league of eight games we are in a good position and we must carry on," he told reporters afterwards.

"If the other teams make mistakes, it's better for us. We have to concentrate on ourselves.

"The main thing for us was to get three points. We knew that it would be difficult after watching Wigan against Aston Villa - they did well. We talked about that. We passed the ball well and we had to be sure we defended well."

Newcastle next welcome Burton on Tuesday night.