Apr 24, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
4-1
PrestonPreston North End
Perez (7', 68'), Atsu (45'), Ritchie (65' pen.)
Shelvey (56'), Ritchie (82')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Hugill (14')
Browning (27')
Gallagher (64')

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles: 'Hard work has paid off'

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles says that all their work has "paid off" after earning promotion to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, April 24, 2017 at 22:11 UK

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has claimed that the team's work has "paid off" after they sealed promotion to the Premier League on Monday night.

Rafael Benitez has guided the North-East outfit back to the top flight at the first time of asking, and they secured progression with a comfortable 4-1 victory over Preston North End at St James' Park.

Two defeats and a draw has seen the club slip from top spot to second, but they still have a chance of winning the title as they sit four points behind Brighton & Hove Albion with two games left to play.

"It's been a tough season and today it's paid off," Lascelles told Sky Sports News. "The atmosphere has been unbelievable - the fans have stuck behind us.

"The main aim was to get back into the Premier League but of course it would be nice to win the title. We'll see how the next game goes."

The Magpies, who have won 27 of their 44 games, losing 10 and drawing seven, will face Cardiff City and Barnsley in their final games of the campaign.

General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Read Next:
Ritchie hopes to put Brighton under pressure
>
View our homepages for Jamaal Lascelles, Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Live Commentary: Newcastle United 4-1 Preston North End - as it happened
 Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Result: Newcastle United thrash 10-man Preston North End to clinch promotion
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Newcastle's Matt Ritchie aims to put Brighton under pressure after earning promotion
Benitez "really proud" of Newcastle promotion Shearer: 'Benitez will need backing'Lascelles: 'Hard work paid off'Team News: Mitrovic leads Newcastle United lineReport: Newcastle eye £10m Tom Cairney
Benitez urges Newcastle to "finish our job"Benitez questions refereeing appointmentTottenham interested in Florian Thauvin?Newcastle after Arsenal full-back Jenkinson?PFA announces EFL Teams of the Year
> Newcastle United Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle442771080404088
3Reading44247136362179
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds442391258431578
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield43246135553278
6Fulham4421131082552776
7Leeds UnitedLeeds442271557431473
8Norwich CityNorwich441991678661266
9Brentford441891773611263
10Derby CountyDerby441712155048263
11Preston North EndPreston441613156361261
12Aston Villa441613154646061
13Cardiff CityCardiff441611175759-259
14Barnsley441512176363057
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves431510185254-255
16Ipswich TownIpswich441316154854-655
17Bristol City44149215965-651
18Burton Albion441312194658-1251
19Queens Park RangersQPR44148225062-1250
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest44139225970-1148
21Birmingham CityBirmingham441114194264-2247
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn441015194964-1545
23Wigan AthleticWigan441011233955-1641
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4456333896-5821
> Full Version
 