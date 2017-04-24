Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez says that he is "really proud" to guide the club back into the Premier League for the first time of asking.

The Magpies have led the way for the majority of the campaign, but despite recently dropping from top spot in the Championship table, a 4-1 win over Preston North End was enough to take them back to the elite division.

As it stands, Newcastle are four points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion with two games left to play, but right now, Benitez is only focused on celebrating completing the main objective.

"I'm really proud. I have to congratulate my staff, the fans, the city, all the people involved, it's been a long season. Really deserving for the players, because they were fantastic, they worked so hard, even in adversity. I'm really pleased for everyone," Benitez told Sky Sports News.

"It doesn't matter how. From the beginning of the season we worked so hard, and it's so difficult when you are in the Premier league and go down and have to rebuild the team. I am really proud.

"Everybody was saying we had to win the division easily, but you have seen teams with experience in this competition. We had to fight, play very good football sometimes, sometimes not so good, but in the end we won and we go up.

"From the last day of last season against Tottenham I wanted to show my loyalty to the fans and everybody here and try to rebuild a team with the motivation and idea to go up at the first time. It's not easy but it's hard work and we did really well."

Newcastle's final games will be away to Cardiff City and at home to Barnsley.