Rafael Benitez "in good spirits" after surgery

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez on March 20, 2016
Newcastle United assistant Paco says that manager Rafael Benitez is "in good spirits" after surgery to remove an infection.
Friday, September 8, 2017 at 09:15 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is "in good spirits" following surgery for an infection, his assistant Paco has said.

The 57-year-old had the operation during the international break to deal with the problem, which resulted from a previous procedure on a hernia.

As a result the Spaniard has been absent from the club's Darsley Park training base this week as he recovers and is now a doubt for the Magpies' trip to Swansea City on Sunday.

"We are a very close team behind the scenes so everyone is always happy to step in and help out wherever it's needed," Paco told reporters.

"We have all been in constant contact with Rafa as always and while he is very keen to be back on the training pitch, he is in good spirits.

"He is feeling better each day and we are looking forward to seeing him back shortly."

Meanwhile, the former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss has reportedly decided to stay with the club despite his unhappiness with their activity in the transfer market over the summer.

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
