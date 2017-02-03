General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez: 'I will not leave Newcastle United'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez says that he will not walk away from Newcastle United after the Championship club failed to make any signings during the January transfer window.
Friday, February 3, 2017

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that he will not quit St James' Park after the club failed to make any signings in January.

Reports in the national press on Friday claimed that the Spaniard was considering his future at the Championship outfit ahead of Saturday's home clash against Derby County due to their unsuccessful transfer window experience.

However, Benitez dismissed those suggestions at his media conference, claiming that his focus is solely on securing Newcastle's return to the Premier League and not on missed transfer targets.

"We have finished the transfer window and we have a good squad and I have confidence in them. My priority is to make sure we are ready for the next game against Derby, that's it," Benitez, who signed a new three-year deal in the summer, told Sky Sports News.

"I will not quit, I will not leave because I am happy or not happy. I am ready to fight and to try and get the three points in the next game to get promotion at the end of the season.

"At the end of the season, I expect us to win promotion and we will enjoy and be happy. We cannot be blaming each other now after the transfer window, we have to be sure that we concentrate on getting three points from every game."

The Magpies currently sit second in the Championship table, one point behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton28186444212360
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle28192756233359
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds29173941281354
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2816483531452
6Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2813783328546
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Fulham281110746321443
10Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
11Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Queens Park RangersQPR2997132941-1234
19Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2977152840-1228
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2867153346-1325
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version