Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has insisted that he will not quit St James' Park after the club failed to make any signings in January.

Reports in the national press on Friday claimed that the Spaniard was considering his future at the Championship outfit ahead of Saturday's home clash against Derby County due to their unsuccessful transfer window experience.

However, Benitez dismissed those suggestions at his media conference, claiming that his focus is solely on securing Newcastle's return to the Premier League and not on missed transfer targets.

"We have finished the transfer window and we have a good squad and I have confidence in them. My priority is to make sure we are ready for the next game against Derby, that's it," Benitez, who signed a new three-year deal in the summer, told Sky Sports News.

"I will not quit, I will not leave because I am happy or not happy. I am ready to fight and to try and get the three points in the next game to get promotion at the end of the season.

"At the end of the season, I expect us to win promotion and we will enjoy and be happy. We cannot be blaming each other now after the transfer window, we have to be sure that we concentrate on getting three points from every game."

The Magpies currently sit second in the Championship table, one point behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion.