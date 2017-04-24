Rafael Benitez fails to confirm that he will remain as Newcastle United manager next season, despite guiding the club back to the Premier League.

Rafael Benitez has hinted that his future at Newcastle United is far from certain, despite guiding the club back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

A 4-1 victory over Preston North End on Monday night sealed the club's progression into the top flight.

The North-East outfit still have a chance of ending the season as champions as they currently sit four points adrift of leaders Brighton & Hove Albion with two games left to play.

There were rumblings earlier this year that Benitez was considering walking away from the job due to the lack of funds given to him during the January transfer window.

When asked after tonight's game if he will be leading the Magpies out in the Premier League next season, Benitez told reporters: "You never know, this is football. We need to enjoy today and after we'll see."

In quotes published by Sky Sports News, the former Liverpool boss seemed to indicate that he wants the hierarchy to do some business this summer in order to get the team ready for top-flight football again.

"We have to analyse a lot of things but I am really pleased here, hopefully we can do what we have to do to be stronger in the Premier League," said Benitez.

Newcastle will round off the campaign with an away game against Cardiff City and a home fixture with Barnsley.