Jan 2, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Ewood Park
Attendance: 18,524
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
1-0
NewcastleNewcastle United
Mulgrew (74')
Lowe (53')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Dummett (64'), Colback (73')

Rafael Benitez confused by Blackburn Rovers defeat

Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez admits that he cannot explain the side's surprise defeat at Blackburn Rovers.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 18:37 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that he cannot explain the result after his side suffered a surprise defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon.

The Magpies surrendered top spot in the Championship to Brighton & Hove Albion as Rovers claimed all three points through Charlie Mulgrew's late strike.

"I don't know the stats from the first half, but in terms of chances and possession and corners everything was in our favour," Benitez told reporters afterwards. "It's difficult to explain. What we have to do is keep doing the same things in the second half as in the first.

"We started the second half with two goals disallowed. We had the same idea and same control. Then we lost control of the game for five minutes and we conceded the goal.

"In the end when they have more problems and more bodies in the box it's not easy to find the space. As you say it's difficult to explain. How did we not even draw this game, never mind lose it. It's incredible."

Next up for Benitez's men is a trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Read Next:
Wolves consider move for Blackburn midfielder?
>
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Charlie Mulgrew, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez confused by Blackburn Rovers defeat
 AFC Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Exeter City and AFC Bournemouth at St James Park on July 18, 2015
Report: Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson on Newcastle United radar
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Rafael Benitez confident of holding onto Aleksandar Mitrovic
Benitez "optimistic" ahead of second half of seasonNewcastle 'waiting on Loftus-Cheek'Result: Newcastle miss chance to move four clearColback 'could come back against Owls'Benitez backs Shelvey in racism row
Shelvey will not contest five-game banPalace, Swansea 'eye Mitrovic'Shearer: 'Kane could break PL goals record'Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fine
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez confused by Blackburn Rovers defeat
 Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Chinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn Rovers striker?
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Blackburn Rovers midfielder Ben Marshall ready to see out contract?
Wolves consider move for Blackburn midfielder?Owen Coyle angry over denied penaltyCoyle: 'We're capable of beating Preston'Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announced
West Ham's Samuelsen cuts short Blackburn loanStokes pleads guilty to assaulting Elvis impersonatorMulgrew called up to Scotland squadBlackburn fans planning new protestBlackburn sign Brown on short-term deal
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version