Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has admitted that he cannot explain the result after his side suffered a surprise defeat at Blackburn Rovers on Monday afternoon.

The Magpies surrendered top spot in the Championship to Brighton & Hove Albion as Rovers claimed all three points through Charlie Mulgrew's late strike.

"I don't know the stats from the first half, but in terms of chances and possession and corners everything was in our favour," Benitez told reporters afterwards. "It's difficult to explain. What we have to do is keep doing the same things in the second half as in the first.

"We started the second half with two goals disallowed. We had the same idea and same control. Then we lost control of the game for five minutes and we conceded the goal.

"In the end when they have more problems and more bodies in the box it's not easy to find the space. As you say it's difficult to explain. How did we not even draw this game, never mind lose it. It's incredible."

Next up for Benitez's men is a trip to Birmingham City in the FA Cup on Saturday.