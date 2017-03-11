General view of St james' Park

Rafael Benitez wants Newcastle United to have same success as Liverpool

Real Madrid manager Rafa Benitez pictured in November 2015
Rafael Benitez believes that Newcastle United are a "very similar" club to Liverpool, and is hoping to bring them the same success that he had on Merseyside.
Rafael Benitez has suggested that Newcastle United are a "very similar" club to Liverpool, and is hoping to bring them the same success that he had on Merseyside.

The 56-year-old former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will mark a year in charge of the Magpies on Saturday when his side take on Fulham.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship shortly into his role, Benitez surprised fans by staying on at St James' Park, and he admits that he is hoping to build a legacy at the club.

Asked by Sky Sports News if Newcastle is closer to Liverpool in terms of the reception he has had there compared to anywhere else he has worked, Benitez said: "Yes, it's very similar in a lot of things.

"I was there [at Liverpool] six years and we won the Champions League in the first year and we played in the final of the League Cup at this time, so the adoration was growing and growing.

"After, we were in another final, so we had won four titles and three finals at Liverpool and semi-finals or whatever, so that was massive. But it's very similar, so hopefully we can do well and we will have the same number of years and trophies."

Newcastle currently sit top of the Championship with 77 points from 36 games and a nine-point cushion between themselves and the playoffs.

Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle36245769294077
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton37238663313277
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3521594639768
4Leeds UnitedLeeds362051150361465
5Reading36197104946364
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds361881048351362
7Fulham351512860411957
8Norwich CityNorwich36158136154753
9Preston North EndPreston361411114845353
10Derby CountyDerby371410133936352
11Barnsley36148145452250
12Brentford35138145451347
13Cardiff CityCardiff36138154952-347
14Queens Park RangersQPR36137164150-946
15Aston Villa361112133539-445
16Ipswich TownIpswich361014123643-744
17Birmingham CityBirmingham361110153753-1643
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest36117185161-1040
19Burton Albion36911163548-1338
20Blackburn RoversBlackburn35910164051-1137
21Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3499164046-636
22Bristol City3698194553-835
23Wigan AthleticWigan36810183141-1034
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3645273281-4917
> Full Version
 