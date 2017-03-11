Rafael Benitez believes that Newcastle United are a "very similar" club to Liverpool, and is hoping to bring them the same success that he had on Merseyside.

The 56-year-old former Chelsea and Real Madrid boss will mark a year in charge of the Magpies on Saturday when his side take on Fulham.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship shortly into his role, Benitez surprised fans by staying on at St James' Park, and he admits that he is hoping to build a legacy at the club.

Asked by Sky Sports News if Newcastle is closer to Liverpool in terms of the reception he has had there compared to anywhere else he has worked, Benitez said: "Yes, it's very similar in a lot of things.

"I was there [at Liverpool] six years and we won the Champions League in the first year and we played in the final of the League Cup at this time, so the adoration was growing and growing.

"After, we were in another final, so we had won four titles and three finals at Liverpool and semi-finals or whatever, so that was massive. But it's very similar, so hopefully we can do well and we will have the same number of years and trophies."

Newcastle currently sit top of the Championship with 77 points from 36 games and a nine-point cushion between themselves and the playoffs.