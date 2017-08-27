David Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'

David Villa has admitted that it was "a dream" to be called into the Spain squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.
Villa is Spain's all-time leading international goalscorer with 59 strikes in 97 appearances, but he has not represented his country since leaving Atletico Madrid for New York City FC in 2014.
The 35-year-old will be available for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein at the start of next month, and he has revealed his delight at earning a recall.
"I have no words, the truth is that I'm very happy, I'm living a dream, I can't describe it. Now I want to go home to rest and be with the family. I enjoy thinking about [Spain's training complex in] Las Rozas. I've dreamt about returning for a long time," Villa told reporters.
Villa played the full 90 minutes as New York City FC drew 1-1 with New York Red Bulls in the MLS on Saturday night.