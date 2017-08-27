David Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa says that it is "a dream" to be called into the Spain squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.
David Villa has admitted that it was "a dream" to be called into the Spain squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Villa is Spain's all-time leading international goalscorer with 59 strikes in 97 appearances, but he has not represented his country since leaving Atletico Madrid for New York City FC in 2014.

The 35-year-old will be available for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers against Italy and Liechtenstein at the start of next month, and he has revealed his delight at earning a recall.

"I have no words, the truth is that I'm very happy, I'm living a dream, I can't describe it. Now I want to go home to rest and be with the family. I enjoy thinking about [Spain's training complex in] Las Rozas. I've dreamt about returning for a long time," Villa told reporters.

Villa played the full 90 minutes as New York City FC drew 1-1 with New York Red Bulls in the MLS on Saturday night.

expand
 