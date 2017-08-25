World Cup
Spain

David Villa returns to Spain squad

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
New York City FC forward David Villa is named in the Spain squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.
David Villa has been named in the Spain squad for the first time since the 2014 World Cup.

Villa is Spain's all-time leading international goalscorer with 59 strikes in 97 appearances, but he has not represented his country since leaving Atletico Madrid for New York City FC in 2014.

The 35-year-old has been joined in the squad by AC Milan attacker Suso, while Saul Niguez, Marco Asensio and Gerard Deulofeu are all included after impressing during the European Under-21 Championships earlier this summer.

Chelsea's Diego Costa, however, is absent after failing to play a competitive match since the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Spain will host Italy in their next 2018 World Cup qualifier on September 2, before travelling to Liechtenstein three days later.

Spain squad: De Gea, Reina, Kepa, Alba; Azpilicueta, Bartra, Carvajal, Monreal, Nacho, Pique, Ramos; Isco, Thiago, Busquets, Suso, Silva, Iniesta, Saul, Koke, Asensio; Aspas, Deulofeu, Vitolo, Morata, Pedro, Villa

Suso of AC Milan looks on during the TIM Cup match between AC Milan and SS Lazio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 27, 2015
Your Comments
