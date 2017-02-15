Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
vs.
Napoli

Jose Callejon: 'Real Madrid tough opposition'

Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Maria Callejon celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League football match Napoli vs Legia Warsaw at the San Paolo stadium on December 10, 2015
© Getty Images
Napoli attacker Jose Callejon admits that his team are fearful of facing Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Napoli attacker Jose Callejon has admitted that his team are fearful of facing Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has developed into a key player in Naples - netting 53 times in 159 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

Earlier this week, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis insisted that his club could overcome Real Madrid in the round of 16, but Callejon has said that the Italian team will "need to worry about everything".

"We need to worry about everything, that's why there's fear - it's the best club in the world, you have to look out for practically everything," Callejon told AS.

"Of course I've dreamed of going back (to Madrid). I did not expect it to be now, in the last 16, it's a bit early to play Real Madrid! But the draw is like that sometimes."

Napoli will travel to the holders of the competition for the first leg on February 15, before Real visit Naples for the second leg on March 7.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis speaks to the crowd on July 29, 2013
Read Next:
De Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'
>
View our homepages for Jose Callejon, Aurelio De Laurentiis, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Poland's Piotr Zielinski jumps for the ball on June 7, 2013
Real Madrid 'want Napoli's Piotr Zielinski'
 Napoli's Spanish forward Jose Maria Callejon celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League football match Napoli vs Legia Warsaw at the San Paolo stadium on December 10, 2015
Jose Callejon: 'Real Madrid tough opposition'
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho "totally convinced" of Zlatan Ibrahimovic stay
Gareth Bale to return within a monthDe Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli moveSouthampton sign Manolo Gabbiadini from NapoliSouthampton move closer to Gabbiadini deal?
Hull City join race to sign Genk winger?Southampton make fresh move for Gabbiadini?Man United in market for Shaw replacement?Saints willing to spend big on Napoli striker?Liverpool join race for Brazilian midfielder?
> Napoli Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus23190447163157
2Napoli24156357263151
3Roma23162548212750
4Lazio23134641271443
5Atalanta BCAtalanta23133736251142
6Inter Milan23133737241342
7AC Milan2312473327640
8Fiorentina2310763833537
9Torino238874033732
10Sampdoria238692629-330
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo2385102230-829
12Udinese2385102729-229
13Bologna2376102234-1227
14CagliariCagliari2383123248-1627
15SassuoloSassuolo2383123237-527
16Genoa2467112735-825
17Empoli2357111431-1722
18Palermo2335151942-2314
19Crotone2334162040-2013
20Pescara2316161950-319
> Full Version