Napoli attacker Jose Callejon admits that his team are fearful of facing Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Napoli attacker Jose Callejon has admitted that his team are fearful of facing Real Madrid in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Callejon joined Napoli from Real Madrid in the summer of 2013 and has developed into a key player in Naples - netting 53 times in 159 appearances for the Italian side in all competitions.

Earlier this week, Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis insisted that his club could overcome Real Madrid in the round of 16, but Callejon has said that the Italian team will "need to worry about everything".

"We need to worry about everything, that's why there's fear - it's the best club in the world, you have to look out for practically everything," Callejon told AS.

"Of course I've dreamed of going back (to Madrid). I did not expect it to be now, in the last 16, it's a bit early to play Real Madrid! But the draw is like that sometimes."

Napoli will travel to the holders of the competition for the first leg on February 15, before Real visit Naples for the second leg on March 7.